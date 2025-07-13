Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao. He said that the actor's death has left the entire cine industry in a state of mourning.

Kota Srinivasa Rao (83) died in Hyderabad on Sunday. The veteran actor was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. Making his debut with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978, he acted in over 750 films in various languages. He also received the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth highest civilian honour, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

"Kota Srinivasa Rao was a senior artist in the Telugu film industry. He was also a BJP MLA and party leader. His demise today has put the entire cine industry in a state of mourning," Ramchander Rao told ANI after paying his last respects to the actor.

"His death is a loss not just to the Telugu Film Industry, but also to the entire Indian film industry and also to the BJP," he added.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoled the veteran actor's death.

In a post on X, CM Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my profound condolences to his family members."

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed his condolences. "In his four-decade cinematic journey, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu portrayed numerous distinctive roles, earning a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. With his unique acting, he breathed life into countless characters. He also earned acclaim for acting in other languages".

In 1999, he won as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency and gained recognition as a "good leader" through public service, he noted.

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I pray to God that his sacred soul may find peace. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family members of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu."

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud expresses grief over the demise.

In a condolence Message, Goud said that he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee Kota Srinivasa Rao, who rendered remarkable service to the Telugu film industry. (ANI)

