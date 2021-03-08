Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh announced in the Assembly on Monday that a new zoo will be set up at Raniganj in Araria district of the state.

Replying to the House debate on his departments budgetary demand, Singh said that the second zoo of the state will be spread over an area of 289 acres of land at Raniganj in Araria district.

The state's lone zoo at Patna is known as Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park.

He also said that the zoo safari at Rajgir will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in April.

He said that the increasing number of nilgai (blue bull) has become a menace as they damage crops, so the department has taken a decision to go for sterilization of nilgai (blue bull) as a permanent measure to check its fertility rate and numbers. Nilgais will be shifted to jungles after sterilizing them, he added.

Similarly, monkey menace has also become a big problem at some places in the state, the minister said, adding that monkeys will be kept at "monkey house" spread in 10 acres of land at Raniganj in Araria district.

Asserting that over 30 crore trees have been planted so far since the year 2009 in the state, Singh said that the government has set a target of planting 5 crore of new saplings in the next fiscal (2021-22) after achieving the target of planting a total of 2.97 crore of saplings in the last year.

The House also passed the Rural Development Departments budgetary demand of Rs 16,835.67 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal which was passed by voice vote amid boycott by the entire opposition which was unsatisfied with the reply.

Replying to the debate, Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar said that out of 20.36 crore man-days that have been created in the current fiscal, 11.16 crore man-days have been created by women which constitutes 55 per cent of the total.

Women mates were appointed under MGNREGA scheme in the year 2020 to provide employment to women of rural areas during Coronavirus pandemic, he added.

A total of 17,03,631 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) have completed their house in the past four years of 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019-20 and 2020-21, he said.

Out of the state's estimated population of 12.47 crore, aadhaar number of 10.66 crore people have been generated which is 85.48 per cent of the total population, the minister said in his reply.

The department has set up a total of 906 permanent aadhaar registration centre in blocks, sub-divisions, nagar panchayats, municipal councils and district headquarters of the state in order to provide people the facility of aadhaar registration and other services, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)