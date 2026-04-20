A social media post by an Instagram user named Anushka has triggered widespread concern after she alleged that a Rapido rider contacted her on WhatsApp after completing a ride. The incident has reignited debates around user privacy and data safety on ride-hailing platforms.

In her viral post, Anushka shared that the rider messaged her shortly after dropping her off, initiating what she described as a “strange” conversation. She also posted a screenshot of the chat, raising questions about how the rider accessed her personal mobile number beyond the scope of the ride.

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing discomfort and calling for stricter safeguards. Several commenters questioned whether customer contact details are adequately protected and demanded stronger accountability from service providers. Rapido Slapped INR 10 Lakh Penalty by CCPA for Misleading Advertisement and Unfair Trade Practices.

Rapido Rider WhatsApp Message Sparks Privacy Concerns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka_Official☀️ (@aanu_shka3)

Responding to the issue, Rapido addressed the matter in the comments section, stating that such behavior is unacceptable and violates its service standards. The company said it “apologises for the captain’s inappropriate behaviour” and assured users that it takes such complaints seriously.

Rapido further urged the user to share her registered mobile number and ride ID via direct message to enable a prompt investigation. The company added that strict action would be taken against the rider if found guilty of misconduct. Rapido Driver Sent S*x Videos to Woman Relative After Ride in Tiruppur, Alleges Man; Demands Ban on Bike Taxis.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about privacy and safety in ride-hailing services. Many users emphasised that personal contact information should never be misused once a ride is completed, highlighting the need for tighter data protection measures and stronger enforcement of platform policies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).