Thrissur, April 20: In a chilling twist to a tragedy that has already shaken an entire community, another snake was found inside the house of eight-year-old Aljo, just hours after his body was brought home following a post-mortem that confirmed death due to snakebite. His older brother, who was also bitten by a snake, is battling for life in hospital. The discovery deepened the grief and fear surrounding the incident, leaving family members and neighbours shocked.

What was already an unimaginable loss now carried an added sense of dread, as the same home that witnessed the fatal night appeared unsafe once again. Aljo had died in the early hours on Sunday after a snake entered the house while the family slept with windows open to escape the oppressive heat. The house, located at the foothills of Kodassherimala and close to rubber plantations and forested land, is in an area where snake sightings are not uncommon. Kerala Shocker: Kannur Dental College Student Dies by Suicide in Anjarakandy; Voice Messages Surface Amid Harassment Allegations.

Yet, a fatal attack inside a home had never been reported here before, residents said. On Monday, as relatives gathered and Aljo’s body was brought back after the post-mortem, panic spread when another snake was spotted within the house premises. Locals quickly intervened, and the reptile was removed, but the incident left behind a haunting question about how the house had become so vulnerable and how many more snakes were in the home and where were they living?

Neighbours recall Aljo as a lively and affectionate child. “He was here just the previous night,” said Sunanda, a neighbour, her voice breaking. “He took cold water from our fridge and said he would come back the next day. None of us imagined that would be the last time he visited us.” The tragedy has also left the family battling on two fronts. While mourning the loss of their younger son, they are holding on to hope for the recovery of elder brother Anosh, who is undergoing treatment after sustaining a snakebite on his leg. Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attack Kills 84-Year-Old Bedridden Woman in Erumapetty, Mentally Challenged Son Seriously Injured.

The mother of the kids collapsed upon hearing the news and remains under medical care, while their father, Siljo, stands shattered, struggling to cope with the loss and the uncertainty surrounding his other son’s condition. Their daughter Angel is still in shock. As the funeral preparations continue, fear has gripped the locality. Residents are now demanding urgent measures to address the growing threat from wildlife in human habitats, as one family’s tragedy turns into a wider warning for the region.

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