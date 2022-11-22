New Delhi, November 22: The Delhi Police on Tuesday while seeking an extension of police custody of accused Aaftab Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, informed the court that a rough site plan has been found at the house of the accused which may assist in the search operation.

Police also apprised the court that some more parts of the bones of the deceasedhave been recovered from the jungle and the jaws of the deceased have been recovered on November 20. The Police also submitted that teams of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) have also been called to the spot for inspection.

The Delhi Police investigation officer while seeking an extension of police custody stated that more parts of the body or bones and weapons can be recovered on the basis of disclosure of the accused.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday produced Aaftab in Saket Court at the end of his remand period granted on the last date of hearing. The Delhi police had moved a lower court to seek permission for conducting a polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

On Tuesday, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla after noting the submissions of Delhi Police stated, "It is the considered opinion of this court that further remand of the accused be authorized in police custody for the purpose of ensuring the conclusion of investigation in the matter. Accordingly, the remand of the accused is hereby authorized in police custody for a further period of four days till November 26, 2022."

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore on Monday evening had allowed the application for a polygraph test of the accused Aaftab.

During Aaftab's production, the court asked Aaftab about his well-being and the use of third-degree measures by the police.

Aaftab told the court that he is fine and cooperating in the investigation. He also appreciated the police and said no third-degree measures have been used.

According to legal aid Counsel, Aaftab told the court that the victim used to provoke him and all that happened in heat of the moment." The counsel told off camera. Advocate Abinash Kumar appearing for Aaftab told that he opposed the extension of remand.

During the hearing, Aaftab also said that he is facing difficulty in recalling the incident as he is new to all these places. He was told to get the site plan of a pond prepared where he allegedly threw the pieces of the body, said his lawyer.

Earlier the court on Thursday ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aaftab within five days. The court directed the Investigation Officer (IO) not to use any third-degree measures.

Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore had also allowed the application seeking permission for a narco analysis test of accused Aaftab. The FSL, Rohini was directed to allow the IO for conducting the Narco Analysis Test of the accused within five days.

The Court had also directed the Investigation Officer (IO) not to use any other third-degree measures. According to sources Delhi police had submitted before the court that the investigation is going on. The accused is to be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh where he went with Shraddha.

Delhi police also submitted that further custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the entire case and to collect the evidence.

