Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be given to a cleanliness worker in Madhya Pradesh on January 16 as a mark of respect for services rendered by sanitation workers during the pandemic, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated on Thursday.

Chouhan described the COVID-19 vaccine as a 'sanjeevni buti' (life-saving drug).

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin at 9 AM on January 16 and healthcare professionals and frontline workers will be covered in the first phase.

Attempts are being made to give the first dose of vaccine to a cleanliness worker as a mark of respect for services they have rendered to people during the coronavirus crisis, Chouhan said.

Vaccine has arrived for prevention of coronavirus which is not less than a sanjeevni buti (life-saving drug) and citizens will get its benefit in phases and in a particular order, he said.

The CM was talking to commissioners and collectors through video-conferencing after inaugurating a new National Health Mission (NHM) building constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 24.72 crore.

In the first phase, nearly 4.24 lakh vaccine doses will be administered to healthcare workers who have played a major role in saving the lives of people, he said.

Both vaccines Covishield (made by Pune's Serum Institute) and Covaxin (developed & manufactured by Hyderabad- based Bharat Biotech are totally safe.

"I call upon district officials, peoples representatives and the media to ensure no misleading information about the two vaccines is allowed to spread and urge them to cooperate in making this grand campaign successful, Chouhan said.

I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his farsightedness. He identified the crisis beforehand and constituted a task force soon after the coronavirusoutbreak.

"Because of timely lockdown, we got time to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the virus does not go out of control in the state, Chouhan said.

The Centre has confirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and every citizen will get two doses, he said.

"After 28 days of the first dose, the second shot will be given. Anti-bodies will start forming after 14 days of the second dose. The vaccine wont become effective immediately," Chouhan said.

District-wise allotment of vaccine doses has been done. Besides government hospitals, private ones, too, will be part of the drive, he said.

As per vaccination protocols, frontline workers, including policemen and revenue employees, will be given priority, the chief minister said.

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary and medical education minister Vishwas Sarang were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, health officials informed that in the first phase, health professionals and in the second round frontline workers will be vaccinated.

The third phase will be for citizens who are more than 50 years of age and also those who are less than 50 but suffer from diseases like diabetes and high BP.

They informed that the state has got over five lakh vaccine doses and they will be administered to 2.25 lakh healthcare workers in the next four weeks.

