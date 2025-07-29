Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): A total of 6 people have died after a truck crashed into a bus in Jharkhand's Deoghar, an official said, adding that three people are said to be critical.

District Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra said a preliminary investigation revealed that the bus, carrying devotees from Bihar and other states, collided with a truck loaded with gas cylinders before careening out of control.

Lakra said, "Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was local, and all the devotees were from Bihar and other states. It appears that the bus initially collided with a truck loaded with cylinders because the driver dozed off and fell out. The bus continued moving without a driver for 200 feet and then crashed further ahead. A total of 6 people have died and 24 others are injured, of whom 8 are being treated at AIIMS, with 3 in critical condition."

Earlier, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sadar Ravi Kumar told ANI, "The information about the accident was received at 4-5 am... A private bus, carrying pilgrims from Deoghar to visit Basukinath, lost control and collided with a truck. Furthermore, the bus lost its balance and collided with a brick stack... The driver died on the spot, and the deaths of four more people have been confirmed... The bodies were brought to Sadar Hospital. Five deaths have been confirmed, and 23 injured are under treatment..."

Inspector General (IG) of Dumka Zone, Shailendra Kumar Sinha, said, "A bus coming from Mohanpur carried Kanwariyas. It collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders. 5 Kanwariyas have died in the incident. All the injured people have been taken to the District Hospital Deoghar for better treatment..."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, the PMO stated, "The road accident that occurred in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is extremely tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives in this incident. May God grant them the strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

The incident occurred during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 10. As part of this annual pilgrimage, devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, carry holy water from rivers over long distances to offer it at Shiva temples.

The month of 'Sawan' is considered highly sacred in Hindu tradition. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Rituals such as chanting mantras, singing devotional songs, and performing Rudrabhishek are commonly observed during this period.

This year, the Sawan month started on July 11 and will end on August 9. (ANI)

