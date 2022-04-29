New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A woman was injured during a celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony on Thursday in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital. The police confirmed that the accused is her son, who is absconding after the incident.

The police said that on Thursday, they received a call from Fortis Hospital here in Vasant Kunj that a 54 year-old-lady was admitted to the hospital after sustaining bullet injuries.

The doctor at the hospital said that the injured was unconscious and unresponsive when the police reached the hospital to take the statement of the victim.

During the investigation, it came to light that a marriage function was underway at Matangi Bhawan, Chattarpur mandir. The injured had come along the Barat that came from Bahadurgarh, Haryana. She suffered a gunshot during the celebratory firing at the function.

A case has been registered under sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act in the Mehrauli police station.

Police are on the lookout for the absconded accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

