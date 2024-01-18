New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Retirement fund body EPFO has said it will no longer use Aadhaar as a valid document for proof of date of birth.

In an official circular on January 16, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said the decision to remove Aadhaar was taken following a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

As per the circular, Aadhaar is also being removed from the list of documents for correction in date of birth.

The UIDAI in a circular on December 22, 2023, had said an Aadhaar number can be used for establishing identity of an individual, subject to authentication, and thereby, per se, it is not a proof of date of birth.

The UIDAI also noted that many bodies likes the EPFO have been using Aadhaar to validate date of birth.

UIDAI had also said that many high courts in their orders have highlighted that Aadhaar is not a valid proof of date of birth.

Various documents like birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, marksheet issued by any recognised government board or university, PAN (Permanent Account Number) card are used as valid proof for date of birth.

