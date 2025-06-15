Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe a helicopter crash near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand, in which seven people, including an infant, were killed on early Sunday.

On Sunday morning, an Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating on sector 'Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi' was involved in an accident.

"There were 5 passengers, one infant and one crew member on board. The helicopter took off from Guptakashi at 05:10 Hrs and Landed at Shri Kedarnath ji Helipad at 05:18 hrs. Helicopter took off again at 05:19 hrs for Guptkanshi and crashed near Gaurikund," an official statement said.

Five pilgrims, the pilot and an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee were among those killed.

The statement issued by the civil aviation ministry said the accident will be investigated by AAIB.

As a precautionary measure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has already reduced frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham.

The watchdog is carrying out the enhanced surveillance and reviewing the operation for any further action, the statement said.

