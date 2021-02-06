Pune, Feb 6 (PTI)The prestigious Aakashvani music festival will be named after legendary classical vocalist late Bhimsen Joshi, it was announced on Saturday.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar made the announcement at a "Pandit Bhimsen Joshi centenary commemoration function" here, an official release said.

The musical festival will now be known as Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan, he said.

Javadekar also said that Doordarshan and All India Radio have made available Joshi's recordings on YouTube.

Bhimsen Joshi (1922- 2011) was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2009.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)