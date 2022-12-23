New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced Shelly Oberoi as its candidate for the post of Mayor and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal for the Deputy Mayor post.

The election to pick Delhi's next Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6, 2023.

Shelly Oberoi had won from ward number 86 (East Patel Nagar) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The names were announced by Pankaj Gupta, National Secretary of AAP.

The AAP wrested control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, winning 134 seats in the 250-seat civic body in the recently held polls, dislodging BJP's 15-year rule.

Whereas BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while Independents bagged three wards.

Centre merged the three erstwhile municipalities -- North, South and East -- into a unified MCD in May.

"Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us have to make Delhi clean and beautiful," tweeted AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

