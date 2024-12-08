New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the members of the Screening Committees for the upcoming local body elections in Punjab.

According to the list released by AAP, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been made Minister in charge of screening Committee Amritsar, Lal Chand Kataruchakk has been made Minister in charge of screening Committee Balachaur, Harjot Singh Bains has been made Minister charge of screening Committee Bagha Purana, Laljit Singh Bhullar has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Baba Bakala, Barinder Kumar Goyal has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Patiala, Harbhajan Singh ETO has been made Minister Incharge of screening Committee Jalandhar among other.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Opposition, Says Stop Misleading People About EVMs, Accept Poll Mandate.

Elections to five municipal corporations 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)