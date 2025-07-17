Punjab [India], July 17 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has strengthened its organisation by announcing new district-level officer bearers today. The party has also appointed a social media team, along with a social media incharge and a social media secretary at the booth level.

Additionally, several district media in charge have been appointed to effectively communicate the party's policies and the government's work to the public.

In Jalandhar Rural District, Mela Singh Rurka has been appointed as the district media in charge, and for Jalandhar Urban, Sanjeev Bhagat has been appointed.

For Amritsar, there is Satnam Singh Matharu. However, for Ludhiana, rural and urban areas have Advocate Gurpreet Singh and Puneet Sahni appointed as media in charge, respectively.

Patiala district has Ravinder Pal Singh, Prince Lamba, and Bathinda has Balkar Bhokra as their district media in charge.

With this step, party volunteers will work to convey the government's achievements and schemes to every household.

Earlier on July 1, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal, announced the launch of the "Fast Track Punjab Portal".

The portal aims to simplify the process of starting new businesses, setting up projects, and expanding industries in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Mohali, Kejriwal said the initiative is unprecedented in India and reflects his government's distinct policy approach, which differs from the prevailing national politics.

"When Bhagwant Mann and I visited Punjab, we met traders and received their proposals. After listening and understanding their concerns, we made this decision. We want traders who left Punjab to return and work here. Our intent is clear, and that's why we are making this announcement. Our government's policy is entirely different from the current politics of the country," Kejriwal said.

He further stresses the need for a business-friendly environment in which industrialists can focus 90 per cent of their time on business growth rather than navigating government offices. (ANI)

