Chandigarh [India], April 2 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced another list of two candidates for Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A two-time MLA from Chabbewal assembly constituency, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal has been fielded from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | Barabanki Road Accident: Four School Children Killed As Bus Overturns Into Pit in UP, Dozens Injured; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Raj Kumar Chabbewal recently quit the Punjab Congress to join the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party before the Lok Sabha elections.

In its welcome message the AAP Punjab unit posted on X, "The family of AAP Punjab strengthened, current MLA from Chabewal constituency of Hoshiarpur District Rajkumar Chabewal ji joined the Aam Aadmi Party after being influenced by the pro-people policies of the party. We welcome Raj Chabbewal to the party."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP Fields Raj Kumar Chabbewal From Hoshiarpur, Malvinder Singh Kang From Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also fielded Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib, who quit the BJP in 2020 while protesting against farm laws, and later joined Bhagwant Mann's government.

On March 14, The Aam Aadmi party announced its first list of eight candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from Punjab.

The list included five cabinet ministers-- Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khandur Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala.

Former MLA Gurpreet Singh has been given the ticket from Fatehgarh Sahib and the name of Karamjeet Anmol has been announced to contest from Faridkot.

There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab with four seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led UPA alliance clinched 8 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure four. The AAP, which was contesting for the first time in the state won one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)