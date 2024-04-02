Barabanki, April 2: In a tragic incident, four students of a government school were killed on Tuesday after the bus they were travelling in overturned into a pit in UP's Barabanki district on Tuesday. Nearly three dozen children have sustained injuries in the mishap. The children had gone on an educational tour on Tuesday morning to the Lucknow Zoo and other places.

In the evening, the bus was returning from Lucknow to Suratganj. Suddenly, a bike came in front of the bus and as the driver swerved while trying to save the biker, he lost control and the bus fell into a pit. The accident took place in the Deva Kotwali area of Barabanki district. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Injured As School Bus Returning From Lucknow Crashes to Save Bike in Barabanki (Watch Video).

Barabanki Road Accident

#WATCH | Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A school bus met with an accident near Deva police station area. Barabanki ASP CN Sinha says, "Today, around 6 pm, a school bus carrying students and teachers was returning from an educational trip from Lucknow. On Dewa-Fatehpur Road, a bike… pic.twitter.com/obwIBYKI3N — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

All the children were from Harakka Composite School in the Suratganj development block. As soon as information about the accident was received, senior officials of the district reached the spot along with the police and launched a rescue operation. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Three Others Critically Injured After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Autorickshaw in Chitrakoot (Watch Video).

The injured children were rushed to the district hospital. Five teachers of the school accompanied the children on the educational trip. Additional Superintendent of Police, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that four children have lost their lives in the accident.

