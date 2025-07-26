New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday appointed former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the party's in-charge (Prabhari) for the state of Goa.

The appointment came after the unavailability of the incharge of the party's Goa unit, Pankaj Gupta, due to illness.

The announcement was made by the party on X, congratulating her on the new responsibility. "AAP Leader@AtishiAAPhas been appointed as the Prabhari for the state of Goa. Best wishes to her on the new responsibility."

Earlier on July 19, Atishi said the BJP has resumed its political vendetta by misusing central agencies already criticised by the Supreme Court as "caged parrots" after being humiliated in the Visavadar bypoll in Gujarat despite deploying money, muscle, and the entire state machinery.

According to an AAP release, Atishi stated that the BJP is now fabricating cases against AAP leaders after failing to find a single instance of corruption in years of relentless raids, as AAP's rising graph exposes decades of the BJP's decline in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi Assembly LoP, Atishi, pointed to the sudden resurgence of Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s cases against AAP leaders, stating, "The BJP has once again resumed its blatant misuse of central investigative agencies. The cycle of fake cases is back in motion. Even after the Supreme Court made a scathing observation against the BJP for misusing ED and CBI, stating these agencies are not independent and are being used with malicious intent, the BJP has restarted its political vendetta."

Highlighting recent developments in Gujarat, she continued, "Why are ED cases being reopened against Aam Aadmi Party leaders now? The real reason lies in the Visavadar by-election in Gujarat. The BJP tried everything possible to defeat AAP in that seat, from spending enormous sums of money to distributing alcohol under police protection in a dry state."

"Our workers were intimidated, threatened, and attempts were made to compromise with them and even with our candidate. The entire administration was abused, and all the BJP ministers and MLAs were deployed on that one seat. Yet, the Aam Aadmi Party won the by-election by a massive margin," she asserted. (ANI)

