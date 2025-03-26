New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday appointed MLA and former minister Mukesh Ahlawat as its deputy leader in the Delhi Assembly, and Burari MLA Sanjiv Jha will be the party's chief whip in the House.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh has been elevated as general secretary, said the party's letter signed by its Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Leader of Opposition Atishi.

AAP has 22 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

