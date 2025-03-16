New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has only been meeting people ever since she came into office.

Bhardwaj said that the BJP's manifesto promises, including the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to women of poor sections, a free cylinder on Holi and Diwali, and a scholarship to Dalits, should be included in the upcoming Delhi state budget 2025-26.

"Ever since she (Delhi CM Rekha Gupta) became the Chief Minister of Delhi, she has been just meeting people. The promises made by the BJP in its manifesto include the provision of giving Rs 2500 every month to every woman of Delhi through Mahila Samridhi Yojana, an LPG cylinder for Rs 500 to women of poor sections, a free cylinder on Holi and Diwali, scholarship to Dalits etc... Provision for all these promises should be made in the budget...", Saurabh Bhardwaj said to ANI on Sunday.

Earlier, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi Cabinet gave approval to the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana', which will give Rs 2500 monthly to the women of Delhi. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta had announced that the registration for the scheme would begin soon.

In addition to the approval of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, Gupta is also meeting people from different business communities and discussing suggestions for the Delhi state budget 2025-25.

Earlier on Saturday, Rekha Gupta met with farmers and took their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi budget 2025-26. Gupta said that the farmers have high hopes for the New Delhi government and emphasised that the Central and Delhi governments, as a "double-engine government," would work together to resolve farmers' issues.

"We called the farmers from every corner of Delhi to consult about the budget. They have shared their suggestions with us," Gupta said. She noted that in the last 15-20 years, villages in Delhi saw little development, leading to heightened expectations from the newly formed Delhi government. (ANI)

