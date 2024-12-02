New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, accusing him of failing to ensure security in Delhi.

His remarks came after AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who allegedly received repeated threats from a gangster, was arrested in an extortion case.

Kejriwal also visited Tilak Nagar to meet victims of recent firing incidents, highlighting what he termed a collapse of law and order in the capital.

Addressing a public gathering, he said, "Being the Union Home Minister, the law and order is the responsibility of Amit Shah. We want him to provide security to the people of Delhi. We don't want any politics. We only want you to do your work..."

He also highlighted the threats faced by AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. "Our MLA Naresh Balyan received threats from a gangster 35-40 times last year. He filed written complaints with the police five times. Our MLA is the victim, yet yesterday he was arrested. What message does this send? That if you receive a threat and complain about it, you will be arrested? This is not the right message. We must be sympathetic toward victims who face such threats. We request Amit Shah to make every effort to establish peace in Delhi," the former Chief Minister added.

Notably, Naresh Balyan was produced before Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Sunday and sent to two days' police custody. He was arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with an extortion case.

Earlier, on Thursday, Kejriwal addressed the media, emphasizing that the responsibility for law and order in Delhi rests with the Union government.

He also contrasted this with his responsibilities as Chief Minister, saying, "Ten years ago, I was given the responsibility of schools, electricity, health, and water. I fixed it all. The condition of the water has improved. But the responsibility of security in Delhi is of the Centre. Amit Shah's responsibility is to maintain law and order in Delhi. Amit Shah has failed to fix the law and order in ten years. Delhi is being called the rape capital, the gangster capital. Today, women and businessmen are the most scared."

Kejriwal also stated that law and order in Delhi have deteriorated, with gang wars reminiscent of those in Mumbai. "Nearly 20 people have lost their lives in gang wars on the Yamuna side alone," he added.

In a separate incident, a man threw liquid at Kejriwal during his padyatra in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. (ANI)

