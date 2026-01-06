New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi MLA Sanjeev Jha on Tuesday wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding the reactivation of the Maithili Academy, established in 1976 in Patna.

Sharing the development on X, Jha highlighted the Maithili language as an intrinsic "identity" of Mithila and condemned the prolonged inactivity of the academy as a "neglect" of millions of Maithili speakers.

In the letter addressed to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, "The Maithili language has a very rich and glorious intellectual tradition." He also mentioned the earliest poet of the Adikal (early period) in Hindi literature, Mahakavi Vidyapati, who wrote in Maithili, as an example of its cultural importance. He also cited another example, Jyotirishwar Thakur, the creator of the first prose-poetry.

He further mentioned Mithila as the birthplace of eminent scholars in philosophical literature. He emphasised the academy's purpose to preserve and promote the language. He said that it's "regrettable" for the academy to be closed down. He further stated that, although he is an MLA from Delhi, the issue was close to his heart due to his "emotional and cultural connection with the language and culture of Bihar and Mithila". Thus, he demanded that the Bihar government restart the Maithili Academy and ensure its smooth functioning.

In the letter, he wrote, "This is to inform you that the Maithili Academy, Government of Bihar, was established in 1976 to promote and propagate the Maithili language, literature, and culture. The Maithili language has a very rich and glorious intellectual tradition. The earliest poet of the Adikal (early period) in Hindi literature, Mahakavi Vidyapati, wrote in Maithili. Similarly, Jyotirishwar Thakur, the creator of the first prose-poetry, was also a resident of Mithila."

He added, "The birthplace of eminent scholars of philosophical literature - Gautam, Kanada, Kapila, Udayana, Gangesha, etc. - has also been the sacred land of Mithila. It is well known that Mithila has been the land not only of language, literature, and culture, but also of scholars and intellectuals. The local customs are renowned for their maturity, and the traditions of dance, music, and art are also extremely rich."

In the end, he said, "The Maithili Academy was established to preserve and promote this dignified tradition. It is extremely regrettable that the said academy has been closed down, which has caused deep pain to the Maithili-speaking community residing in India and abroad. Although I am a member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, I have an emotional and cultural connection with the language and culture of Bihar and Mithila. Therefore, I request that you take the necessary steps to restart the Maithili Academy and ensure its smooth functioning. I have full confidence that a sympathetic and far-sighted decision will be taken on this matter under your leadership."

On Sunday, Maithili language lovers, literary figures, and organisations such as Chetna Samiti held significant protests at the Gardanibagh dharna site in Patna to demand the immediate revival of the Maithili Academy. (ANI)

