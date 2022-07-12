New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The AAP government here has inked a pact with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi to set up a centre for sustainable mobility, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said the issues of urban mobility will be addressed in partnership with the academia.

"Memorandum of understanding signed today with @IIITDelhi to establish a centre for sustainable mobility in partnership with @TransportDelhi @pravesh @kgahlot. Urban mobility problems to be addressed in partnership with academia," he said in a tweet.

