Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) AAP workers on Wednesday held a protest in Haryana's Panchkula seeking dismissal of state minister Sandeep Singh who has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman coach.

A former Olympian and a first-time MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, Singh had given up his Sports portfolio after the case was lodged against him, but he continues to be a minister in the Haryana government, holding the Printing and Stationery Department.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anurag Dhanda said the protests will continue until the state government removes Singh.

Raising slogans against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government, the protesters marched towards Chandigarh from Panchkula to hand over a memorandum to the Haryana governor.

A delegation of 10 members of AAP were allowed to go to Raj Bhavan. Dhana said the delegation sat outside the Raj Bhavan and demanded dismissal of Singh from the Cabinet.

The delegation then submitted the memorandum to the joint secretary, said Dhanda in a statement.

The leader said AAP is playing the role of the main opposition party in Haryana and the leaders of the other parties have chosen to remain silent over this issue. PTI CHS VSD

