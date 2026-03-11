VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Elitecon International Limited (BSE: 539533), a diversified FMCG enterprise, reported strong financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by robust growth across revenue and profitability, driven by expanding global trade operations, strategic acquisitions and strengthened FMCG capabilities.

The strong growth in revenue and profitability over the past nine months was driven by higher export volumes, the expansion of global trade operations, strategic acquisitions, and execution of multi-year international export contracts. During this period, Elitecon International also strengthened its supply chain and expanded its institutional customer base through long-term procurement agreements and distribution partnerships across key international markets. These developments, along with improved scale across group entities, contributed to the significant increase in the company's consolidated financial performance.

Standalone Financial Performance

Sales: ₹502.73 crore in Q3 FY2026, up from ₹48.40 crore in Q3 FY2025 (+938.64% QoQ). For the nine months ended FY2026, standalone revenue stood at ₹1206.85 crore, marking a 581.46% increase over ₹177.10 crore reported in the same period of FY2025

EBITDA: ₹14.62 crore in Q3 FY2026, up from ₹6.66 crore in Q3 FY2025 (+119.62% QoQ)). For the nine months ended FY2026, EBITDA stood at ₹57.49 crore, compared with ₹20.01 crore in the nine months ended FY2025, representing a growth of approximately 187.35%.

PAT: ₹9.54 crore in Q3 FY2026 compared with ₹6.62 crore in Q3 FY2025 (+44.08% QoQ). PAT reached ₹50.12 crore, up 150.61% from ₹20.00 crore supported by topline performance and cost management.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Sales: ₹1741.26 crore in Q3 FY2026, up from ₹94.12 crore in Q3 FY2025 (+1749.96% QoQ). For the nine months ended FY2026, consolidated revenue stood at ₹5476.89 crore, compared with ₹235.60 crore in FY2025, representing approximately 23-times growth within nine months.

EBITDA: ₹139.25 crore in Q3 FY2026, up from ₹13.38 crore in Q3 FY2025 (+940.65% QoQ). For the nine months ended FY2026, EBITDA stood at ₹404.67 crore, compared with ₹26.69 crore in the nine months ended FY2025, representing a growth of approximately 1416.29%.

PAT: ₹103.57 crore in Q3 FY2026, up from ₹13.34 crore in Q3 FY2025 (+676.32% QoQ), reflecting a healthy growth supported by topline performance and cost management. For the nine months ended FY2026, consolidated PAT stood at ₹311.17 crore, compared with ₹26.68 crore in the corresponding period of FY2025, reflecting 1066.47% growth.

Commenting on the performance, Vipin Sharma, Executive Director, Elitecon International Ltd, said, "Our performance reflects the strength of our growth strategy and the rapid scaling of Elitecon International's global trade and FMCG operations. The sharp increase in quarter-on-quarter numbers and strong nine-month performance underscore our ability to scale efficiently while maintaining operational discipline. We remain focused on building sustainable growth and delivering long-term value for stakeholders."

Elitecon International Limited has built a strong FMCG and global trade presence, with operations extending beyond its home base to the UAE, the UK, Singapore, and more than 50 countries worldwide.

With a strong performance in the nine months ended FY2026, Elitecon International continues to strengthen its operational footprint and scale across markets. The company remains focused on expanding its business portfolio, enhancing operational efficiencies, and leveraging growth opportunities in the FMCG sector while maintaining disciplined financial management and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

About Elitecon International Limited

Founded in 1987 (erstwhile Kashiram Jain & Company Ltd), Elitecon International Limited (BSE: 539533) is a diversified FMCG and global trade enterprise. Headquartered in India, the company has built a growing international footprint with operations spanning the UAE, the UK, Singapore, and more than 50 countries worldwide.

With over three decades of manufacturing and a strong global supply network, 300+ strategic partnerships, and operations supporting the employment of over 2,000 individuals (directly and indirectly), Elitecon continues to strengthen its position as a fast-growing player in the global FMCG and trading ecosystem.

