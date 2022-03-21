Raipur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a roadshow in Raipur on Monday to celebrate its landslide victory in the Assembly polls in Punjab.

A convoy of around 700 motorcycles and 150 cars took part in the roadshow, which was called ''Badalbo Chhattisgarh Vijay Yatra (Will change Chhattisgarh victory march) and was led by state in-charge and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, said the party's state media in charge Jayant Gaidhane.

"The march covered a distance of 5 kilometres from Science College Ground to Budhapura. Apart from celebrating the win in Punjab, we want to kick off our preparations for the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. We have decided to contest all 90 seats here," he added.

Addressing the roadshow, Rai said the huge response from the people showed that AAP was heading in the direction of forming a government in Chhattisgarh.

