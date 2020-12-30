New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday installed five hotspot devices at the Singhu border providing internet access to the thousands of farmers protesting there against the three new agriculture laws.

Chadha said many more WiFi devices will be installed in the coming days as per the requirement of the protesters.

On Tuesday, Chadha had announced that free WiFi hotspots will be set up at the Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month to oppose the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

Chadha who is also the AAP's Punjab co-in-charge visited the Singhu border, where protesters include a large number of farmers from the state, and installed five WiFi hotspots and checked their functioning.

"We had asked our farmer brothers for feedback on areas at Singhu with poor mobile reception. Based on their inputs, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has installed WiFi hotspots. Each hotspot will cover an area of over 31,000 sq mt," Chadha told reporters.

"Not only are we ready to install as many WiFi hotspots as required by our farmer brothers, but if similar demands arise from Tikri and other borders, we will install free WiFi hotspots there as well," he added.

Chadha said access to information is of utmost importance and it's with this objective that the WiFi hotspots are being put up at the protest site.

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have come out strongly in support of the protesting farmers. Earlier this month, he had visited the Singhu border site and reviewed the arrangements made for farmers by the AAP-led city government.

Farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now to demand repeal of the three agri laws which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by the opposition parties.

