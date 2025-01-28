New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Days ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday insinuated an alleged "agreement" between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the inaction in the National Herald case.

She claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi jailed the top leadership of AAP in a "fake liquor case," even though there is no evidence to support the charges.

Also Read | Mumbai Air Pollution: Maharashtra Government Sets Up Panel To Explore Phasing Out Petrol and Diesel Vehicles in City.

"PM Modi put the top leadership of our party in jail by making a fake liquor scam case. There is not a single proof regarding the case. On the other hand, there is an open and shut case of the National Herald against the Congress family. Why has no one been arrested in that case? How did Robert Vadra get a clean chit from the BJP? The people know who is a coward and who is brave. Congress should tell people about the agreement they have made with the BJP," Kakkar said.

Her reaction comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed AAP leader Manish Sisodia, accusing him of being the "architect" of the alleged "liquor scam" along with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Railways Running 360 Trains for Devotees on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ on January 29.

While addressing a public rally at the Patparganj Assembly Constituency, Gandhi alleged that Sisodia, the former AAP candidate from the constituency, fled the seat out of fear after being implicated in corruption.

Gandhi said, "Manish Sisodia, who was earlier the AAP candidate from Patparganj, the architect of the liquor scam with Arvind Kejriwal. He did a lot of corruption here, got scared and ran away from this seat. Now you should vote for Anil Chaudhary."

On Arvind Kejriwal, Gandhi said, "He (Kejriwal) said he would clean politics, but in Delhi, the biggest liquor scam happened. You must have seen photos of his house also. He stays in a palace -- 'Sheesh Mahal'... he was not there even when riots happened here."

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)