Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) It was "parivarvaad" (dynasty) earlier and now it is "mitravaad" (favouring friends), Aam Aadmi Party leader Sushil Gupta said here on Monday and asserted that his party wants to make the country "number one" in all spheres and all should join hands for its "rashtravad" (nationalism).

He said people want good schools and hospitals and better facilities as well as increase in the income of farmers.

Taking a dig at the Congress and the BJP, Gupta, who is AAP's Haryana in-charge, said everyone has seen how "parivarvaad" earlier and now "mitravaad" were prevalent.

"Earlier, it was parivarvaad but these days it is mitravaad," he said, adding the AAP is talking about "rashtravad".

"In this country, when Congress ruled, parivarvaad was prevalent and after BJP came to power, now mitravaad prevails. In parivarvaad, all decisions of this country were taken by one family and now a few select friends want all. So, we have decided that the country has to come out of this parivarvaad-mitravaad and all will have to join hands for rashtravad," the AAP leader said.

"The BJP talked about nationalism but in reality they did mitravaad. It had talked about two crore jobs every year, bringing back black money and made other tall promises, but it failed to deliver," Gupta said.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was "power-drunk and they are busy in destabilising democratically-elected governments and you have seen examples of that".

"In Delhi too, they made this attempt. Their model is same, to send central agencies to create pressure...," Gupta said.

When asked about issues pending between Punjab and Haryana, he said, "These are administrative issues." He said people want good schools, hospitals, and facilities and increase in farmers' income.

When asked that is not the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal an issue, Gupta said, "All issues can be resolved if the intent of the governments is right."

He, however, lamented that successive governments over the years have only done politics on such issues.

All issues will be resolved with time, he added.

Gupta said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start rallying support for the Aam Aadmi Party's "Make India No. 1" campaign from Haryana on September 7 during his two-day visit to Hisar and Adampur.

Adampur in Hisar district will also be going to assembly bypolls in weeks ahead after sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the seat recently. He had switched over from the Congress to the BJP.

"We have chosen Adampur for our programme because it has been a big example of parivarvaad. One (Bhajan Lal) family ruled there for decades but the area did not see any development," Gupta said.

Gupta also targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana over alleged corruption, crime and unemployment and said investors are hesitant to invest in the state.

"We have to make Haryana No. 1, But today it is No. 1 in unemployment, crime, corruption. We don't have good schools, colleges and hospitals. Even 75 years after independence, people are not getting round-the-clock water and power supply," he said.

"We want that there should be good schools, hospitals, dispensaries, as well as water and power supply and employment. Farmers should progress and youth and women should get opportunities to move ahead," Gupta said. Replying to a question, he said, "We don't make poll promises, we give guarantees and we do what we say."

