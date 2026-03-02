Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Telangana government has established a 24x7 control room at Telangana Bhawan in view of the escalating tensions in West Asia.

Telangana citizens presently residing in the region, or their family members in Telangana, may contact the Control Room in case of distress, travel disruptions, or other emergency situations.

According to an official release, under the direction of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Government of Telangana is closely monitoring the situation prevailing in certain Middle East (West Asia) countries.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, are already in continuous contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the concerned Indian Embassies to assess the situation.

In view of the enquiries being received from Telangana citizens residing in the affected countries, including those who may be stranded, and from their family members, the Government of Telangana has established a 24x7 Control Room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. The Control Room will function round-the-clock to facilitate necessary coordination and extend assistance as required.

The release also provided the contact details for the control rooms operating from the Telangana Bhawan:

Vandana Barua (PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head): 9871999044, C H Chakravarthi (Public Relations Officer): 9958322143, Javed Husain (Liaison Officer): 9910014749, and Rakshit Naik (Liaison Officer): 9643723157

The Government of Telangana will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend necessary support in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the release stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy advised all Telugu people living in Iran and the Gulf region to remain extremely vigilant in view of reports that the war is ongoing. He urged the people to strictly follow all safety guidelines.

Advising them to regularly follow the instructions and warnings issued by the Indian embassies in those respective countries, he stated that in case of emergencies, the state government will coordinate continuously with the Centre to ensure the safe return of Telugu people. (ANI)

