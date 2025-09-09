Pathankot (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): Aam Admi Party Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak has welcomed the Prime Minister Modi's visit to flood-affected Punjab and has demanded a minimum relief package of Rs. 20,000 crores from the centre.

While adressing the media, AAP Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said, "We welcome PM Modi...We are hopeful that PM Modi will stand with the people of Punjab during these tough times...A minimum package of Rs 20,000 crore should be given to Punjab as disaster relief, and Rs 60,000 crore of various schemes should also be given..."

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar also lauded the PM's visit to Punjab when the state is going through a tough time and said, "The prime minister's visit to Punjab at this critical juncture is welcome. The people of Punjab have high hopes for his visit. I have no doubt that once the prime minister himself sees the extent of devastation caused by the unprecedented floods, the central government will be able to provide very liberal financial assistance to Punjab."

Kumar also said that any form of politics should be avoided and asked all the parties to work collectively.

He said, "PM Modi has decided to hold a review meeting in Gurdaspur and Pathankot... There should be no politics around the devastation, and all parties must collectively stand with the people of Punjab at this critical hour. I am sure that the PM's visit will yield a large rehabilitation for Punjab."

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government is expecting a special relief package from the Centre as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by recent floods and landslides.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the situation caused by floods and landslides in the two states.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour."

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed multiple landslides and cloudbursts, severely affecting life and infrastructure, while Punjab is grappling with heavy flooding caused by monsoon rains. (ANI)

