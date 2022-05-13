New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested over a protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, was granted bail by the Saket court on Friday.

He was booked allegedly for rioting and obstructing South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials during the anti-encroachment drive. He was produced before the duty Magistrate on Thursday who sent him to one-day judicial custody.

Metropolitan magistrate Himanshu Tanwar allowed the bail plea of Amanatullah Khan after hearing the submission of counsel for the accused and the Delhi Police. The court rejected the submission made by the Delhi Police.

The court granted the bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 and two sureties in the like amount. The court has also imposed some conditions on him.

At the outset, Delhi Police said that the accused should be sent to judicial custody as the investigation of the case is being carried out.

On the other hand, Advocate Sanjiv Nasiar, and Advocate Irshad, Advocate Rishikesh Kumar opposed the prayer for judicial custody. The Counsel for the accused moved bail application.

Senior advocate Ramesh, while arguing for Amanatullah Khan, submitted that the accused is falsely implicated and illegally arrested. "He was arrested without informing the family. He was just protesting against the demolition drive. Protest is our democratic right," he said.

Delhi Police opposed the bail plea and submitted that Amanatullah Khan was involved in other similar offences in the past. The law and order situation can be disturbed if he is granted bail, the police said. The Police also submitted that the investigation is at its initial stage and other accused are to be identified. In these circumstances, the accused should be sent to judicial custody, the police said. (ANI)

