New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted today.

Searches were conducted on four locations related to the AAP MLA and his business partner. A weapon was found at one of the locations. It is learnt that he could not show any license of the recovered arms (Breta Pistol).

The searches were also conducted at the location of his partner Hamid Ali Khan Masood Usman at Gafoor Nagar. Cash worth Rs 12 lakhs were also recovered, according to the ACB.

Earlier today, the ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons.

"In Delhi Waqf Board corruption case, Anti-Corruption Branch conducted raids at various places related to Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan&his business partners. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash,2 illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from two of his associates, earlier today," said the ACB officials.

According to an official statement, Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and Government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

"The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment. Further, it is alleged that as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah Khan has rented out a number of properties of Delhi Waqf Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favouritism. Further, it has been alleged that he has misappropriated the funds of the Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government," it said.

The statement further said that four locations were searched based on the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information developed by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

"From these locations, around Rs 24 Lakhs cash has been recovered and 2 illegal and unlicensed weapons and cartridges and ammunition were also recovered. Also, at one of the locations i.e. outside the residence of Amanatullah Khan, the search team consisting of an ACP was attacked by the relatives and other known persons of Amanatullah Khan and they also caused obstruction in the discharge of Govt. duty to ACB officers," it said.

Accordingly, two FIRs have been registered by Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi in South-East District pertaining to the recovery of illegal weapons and one FIR relating to manhandling of the Police party by relatives of Amanatullah Khan.

"From the questioning of Amanatullah Khan and on the basis of incriminating material and evidence against him and from the recovery during the searches conducted today i.e. on September 16, Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in the case," it added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

