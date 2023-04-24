New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi has flagged traffic woes in his constituency and requested the Public Works Department (PWD) to conduct a study and devise a plan to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the area.

With a population of about five lakh and having 17 wholesale and 10 retail markets, two major railway stations, around 1,300 hotels and several hospitals, Karol Bagh in central Delhi sees high footfalls throughout the year, the MLA said.

The area is also important from a religious perspective with temples and festivals drawing a large number of visitors, he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA met and requested PWD officials to conduct a traffic study of the entire area.

The study will help resolve the problem of traffic congestion. Previously, the MLA had written to PWD and traffic police about this issue, and it was decided in the meeting that a study would be conducted.

The findings of the study will be crucial in devising a plan to help ease traffic congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area, he said in a statement.

