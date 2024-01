Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) The AAP Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking appointment of a new presiding officer in place of Anil Masih after he "fell sick" leading to the deferment of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The mayoral polls, which were slated to be held on Thursday, were deferred till further orders after presiding officer Masih fell sick, claimed several municipal councillors of the Congress and the AAP, citing a message they received from the municipal authorities.

The petition was filed by AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar, who is the candidate for mayor seat. The petitioner sought from the court for holding the mayoral polls.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders slammed the BJP, accusing it of not allowing to hold the mayoral polls in the wake of its "imminent defeat".

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal also claimed that they have been informed that elections will not take place on Thursday as the presiding officer has fallen sick.

"It has been informed that elections will not take place today as the presiding officer has fallen sick," claimed Bansal as he accused the BJP of not allowing the polls to take place as the saffron party was to face defeat in the elections.

The meeting for polling for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor through secret ballot was to take place at 11 am in the assembly hall of the municipal corporation.

