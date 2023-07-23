New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and MP, Raghav Chadha, on Sunday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar, asking him to direct the government to withdraw the Bill replacing the Delhi ordinance.

"Today, I have written a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar opposing the introduction of the Bill replacing the Delhi Ordinance. The introduction of the Bill in Rajya Sabha to replace the Delhi Ordinance is impermissible for three important reasons," the AAP MP said while speaking to ANI.

He explained why the introduction of the bill in the Upper House is "impermissible" for three important reasons.

"My letter to the Hon'ble Chairman of Rajya Sabha opposing the very introduction of the Bill replacing the Delhi Ordinance. The introduction of the Bill in Rajya Sabha to replace the Delhi Ordinance is IMPERMISSIBLE for three important reasons, as highlighted in the letter. I hope the Hon’ble Chairman will not permit the introduction of the Bill and direct the government to withdraw it," Chadha wrote in a tweet while sharing pictures of the letter.

"Firstly this Ordinance and any Bill along the same lines as the Ordinance seeks essentially to undo the position laid down by this court amending the Constitution itself from which this position flows This is on the face of it impermissible and unconstitutional. By seeking to take away control over "Services" from the Delhi Government, contrary to the Supreme Court's decision, the Ordinance has lost its legal validity because no law can be made to nullify the court's decision without changing the basis of that decision. The Ordinance does not change the basis of the Supreme Court's decision, which is the Constitution itself," the AAP MP has said in the letter.

"Secondly, Article 239AA(7)(a) empowers Parliament to make a law to "give effect to" or to "supplement" the provisions contained in Article 239AA. Under the scheme of Article 239AA, control over 'Services' lies with the Delhi Government. A Bill in line with the Ordinance is, therefore, not a Bill to "give effect to" or "supplement" Article 239AA but a Bill to damage and destroy Article 239AA, which is impermissible," he said.

"Thirdly, the Ordinance is under challenge in the Supreme Court, which vide its order dated 20 July 2023 has referred the question of whether an Act of Parliament (and not just an Ordinance) can violate the substantive requirements of Article 239AA, to a Constitution Bench. As the constitutionality of any Act that may be passed by the Parliament is already before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, it will be proper to await the outcome of the decision before introducing the Bill," he added.

In May this year, the BJP-led central government brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi control over services matters.

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court. (ANI)

