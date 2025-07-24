New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demanding discussion in the Upper House on the constitutional and electoral implications of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

"I would like to draw the attention of this House to a very serious and sensitive issue relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process currently being conducted by the Election Commission of India in the State of Bihar," the notice read.

He said the SIR in Bihar appears to be "worrisome" at many levels and promotes "inequality".

"Regular and transparent revision of Electoral Rolls is the cornerstone of a democratic system. The nature of this process, as adopted in Bihar, appears to be worrisome at many levels and promotes inequality, especially when we see it in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections in the year 2025," Rajya Sabha MP mentioned in notice.

"This process involves about 8 crore voters of the state, from whom documents of a tough nature are being demanded. This process is proving to be almost impossible, especially for migrant labourers, students and economically backwards sections, who have only Aadhaar Card as their identity proof," he added.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments for the third successive day on Wednesday with opposition parties demanding discussion on their issues, including SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla urged opposition members to allow normal functioning of the House.

He objected to opposition members showing placards in the House. "The nation is watching your behaviour and conduct. I will have to take decisive action against members bringing banners. This house is for discussion and dialogue, not for sloganeering. Maintain the decorum of the House," Speaker Birla said. (ANI)

