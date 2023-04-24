New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) AAP MP Sushil Gupta on Monday extended support to agitating wrestlers and demanded that the Delhi Police "immediately" lodge an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of players.

Several prominent wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Gupta, who is the Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana in-charge, extended his support to the wrestlers and visited theit protest site.

"AAP Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta visited Jantar Mantar and supported the demands of the agitating wrestlers. He said Delhi Police should immediately register an FIR against Wrestling Federation president Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh,” the AAP's Haryana unit said in a statement.

The Delhi Police has sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI president, a senior officer said on Monday.

The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the Wrestling Federation of India president and all of them are being investigated. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, he said.

"As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief," he said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader.

