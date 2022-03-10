New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party which won the assembly elections in Punjab needs to perform well in the next set of assembly polls, likely to be held either later this year or early 2023, to become a claimant for National Party status.

A party needs State Party status in four states to automatically become a national party, a former Election Commission official said on Thursday quoting provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.

Also Read | Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed While Cleaning Septic Tank at Ekta Nagar in Kandivali.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is already a State Party in Delhi and Punjab. While it is already in power in Delhi, it is set to take over Punjab following its performance in the state.

Citing provisions of the Order, he said a party needs eight per cent of votes in a state to get State Party status.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Congress Will Continue to Fulfil Duty as Combative Opposition in UP, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"There are multiple alternatives. If a party gets six per cent votes and two seats in legislative assembly, it gets the status of a State Party. Another alternative to get State Party status is to get at least three seats in assembly irrespective of vote share," the former poll panel official said.

"There are provisions regarding performance in Lok Sabha polls too. But they are due in 2024," he said.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the AAP has managed 6.77 per cent vote share in the Goa assembly polls.

The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8, 2023, and that of Gujarat on February 18 next year. The two elections can be held either late this year or early 2023.

The AAP has been working hard in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh preparing its ground for the polls.

According to the poll panel, at present, there are eight National Parties -- All-India Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and National People's Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)