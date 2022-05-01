Jammu, May 1 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest here to demand adequate supply of power and drinking water in Jammu, while the National Panthers Party (NPP) alleged no concrete measures were being taken to address the "chaotic situation".

A group of AAP workers led by Sandeep Singh Chib held a protest outside the Power Development Department (PDD) headquarters at Bagwati Nagar here.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir are simmering against the long and unscheduled power outages which have thrown normal life out of gear. The local administration is able to cater to only around 50 per cent of the power demand, a part of which goes into powering the 24X7 transmission lines for hospitals, key irrigation stations and official buildings, leaving most commoners high and dry," Chib said.

He claimed the situation is especially bad in rural areas, which receive four to six hours of supply daily in intervals that last from a few minutes to a maximum of a couple of hours.

Senior NPP leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh also lashed out at the administration, saying it has failed to provide adequate power and drinking water to consumers, and reiterated his demand for early restoration of democracy and holding of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

"While the unprecedented power cuts and drinking water scarcity have made the lives of people a living hell, the government imposed by the Centre was acting as a mute spectator. No concrete measures were being taken to address the chaotic situation which has created massive resentment all over the union territory," Singh said in a statement.

"A remote controlled system of governance could not be the solution for the woes and sufferings of the people of J&K. It's the local leaders, local ministers and elected MLAs who could better address the concerns of their people and bail them out from their sufferings and pains," the NPP leader said.

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd announced six hours of power cuts daily in Jammu city on Saturday, sparking protests by the people who demanded improved supply in view of soaring temperatures.

