New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI) Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Aam Aasmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab, according to election results and trends on Thursday.

In the other two states of Manipur and Goa, which also went to polls in February-March, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and is on course to form the government.

The election results came as another jolt to Congress which could not retain Punjab or come to power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where it was the main rival of the BJP. The poll results were also a shocker for Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh and Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab.

According to election trends at 3 pm, BJP has won three seats and is leading on 243 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. Samajwadi Party is leading on 120 seats, BSP on one seat and Congress on two. The Apna Dal (Soneylal), an ally of BJP, is leading on 11 seats and its other ally NISHAD party on seven seats.

Samajwadi Party's ally RLD is leading on 10 seats and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on 4 seats.

With the BJP-led alliance set for a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, it will be the first time in over three decades that an incumbent government will return to power in the electorally crucial state. The party had fought the election on the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adiyanath government in the state.

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party is on course to three-fourths majority having won 37 seats and is leading on 54 seats in 117 member assembly. Congress has won four seats and is leading on 15, SAD has won one seat and is leading on two seats, BJP has won one seat and is leading on one more and BSP is leading on one seat. The independents have won one seat. Bhagwant Mann is the chief ministerial face of the AAP in Punjab.

In the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly, where exit polls had predicted a tight race, BJP is leading on 48 seats, Congress has one seat and is leading on 17, BSP is leading on two seats and independents on two seats. No party has retained power in Uttarakhand since the creation of the hill state.

In Goa, where predictions were for a hung assembly, BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 12 seats, Congress has won four seats and is leading on seven, Goa Forward Party is leading on one seat and Aam Aadmi Party has won one seat and is leading on one seat. Independents have won two seats and are leading on one. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is leading on two seats and Revolutionary Goans is leading on one seat in the 40-member state assembly.

In Manipur, where trends are available for 46 of 60 seats, BJP has won 10 seats and is leading on 12 seats, Congress has won two seats and is leading on one seat, JD-U won three seats and is leading on three, National People's Party won two seats and is leading on four, Kuki People's Alliance is leading on one seat and Naga Peoples Front is leading on five seats. Independents won two seats and are leading on one seat. (ANI)

