New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in view of the AAP's call for a "gherao" on Tuesday to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

Also Read | Maharashtra Horror: Man Sets Wife and Two Minor Daughters Ablaze After Trapping Them Inside House in Ahmednagar Village, Victims Charred to Death.

Police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital, including at metro stations in Central Delhi, by deploying its personnel and those of paramilitary forces.

The entry and exit gates at the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station have been closed due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on X. Entry and exit have also been restricted at the Patel Chowk and the Central Secretariat metro stations till further notice, it added.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal's Second Order From ED Custody: Delhi CM Issues Another Order From Jail to Health Department.

"There is no permission to hold protest. We also got information that protesters will gather at the Patel Chowk Metro station. In view of that, we have stepped up security arrangements," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar said.

Security personnel in anti-riot gear were seen around the metro stations and at other places in the Central Delhi area.

Kumar said if protesters try to reach and gather, they will be detained immediately.

"We have proper security arrangements at the prime minister's residence and the Patel Chowk metro station. Protest will not be allowed. As common people also travel by the metro, they will not be disturbed. We have deployed staff to identify protesters and to detain them," the DCP said.

Another senior police officer said that "robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order situation in the area".

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been already imposed around the prime minister's residence, and no one will be allowed to protest there, the officer said.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the proposed "gherao", an officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Diversions have also been put in place at seven points, police said.

"Commuters must avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg on Tuesday in view of protest," the officer said.

The security arrangements come after AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had announced plans of the party to "gherao" the prime minister's residence on Tuesday, as a form of protest against the arrest of Kejriwal by the ED.

Additionally, Rai mentioned that a "mega protest" will take place across the country.

Kejriwal has refuted the accusations levelled against him and has accused the BJP-led central government of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

The ED has said that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped excise policy in collusion with AAP ministers, leaders and other persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)