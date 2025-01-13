New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The pending CAG reports have been sent to Delhi Assembly Speaker and the government has no role beyond it, the ruling AAP said on Monday, hours after high court's rebuke to it over tabling of the reports in the House.

The BJP, citing the court's reprimand, said that the AAP government has lost the "moral ground" to remain in power.

"The CAG reports have been sent to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker for tabling in the next session of the Assembly. Beyond this, we have no role," the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement.

The party alleged that the BJP was "fabricating" fake CAG reports and concocting "baseless" stories to mislead the public.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the reports in question would be tabled in the first sitting of the new Assembly "after BJP comes to power."

The court's remark "Why are you dragging your feet from discussion," is a very serious observation, in light of which, the AAP government has no moral ground to remain in power, he said.

The Delhi High Court earlier the day said CAG reports concerning the city administration should have been promptly placed before the assembly for discussion and the state government "dragging its feet" on the issue raised "doubts on its bonafides."

Hearing a petition by the opposition MLAs from BJP, the court asked if it could direct the speaker, having the "prerogative" to call a sitting of the assembly, when elections were around the corner.

The Delhi BJP MLAs recently staged a dharna at Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's office, demanding he call a special session of the House.

The BJP also demanded Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's resignation.

Her rival from the Kalkaji seat in the upcoming Delhi polls, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Comptroller and Auditor General reports were "suppressed" for six months.

"The CAG reports also include details of Sheesh Mahal and liquor scam so the AAP government deliberately kept these reports hidden," he alleged.

Sachdeva said that since 2023, the AAP government, earlier headed by Arvind Kejriwal and now Atishi, has been sitting on the CAG reports, including the one on the construction of the "Sheesh Mahal."

The BJP has been accusing Kejriwal of corruption, dubbing the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, where he lived as Delhi chief minister, "Sheesh Mahal," alleging irregularities in its reconstruction and fitting it with costly fixtures.

