Day two of the ongoing Australian Open 2025 promised to be a riveting show of tennis. Top-seeded stars and crowd favourites were in action like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Novak Djokovic, which only added to the spectacle of the year's first Grand Slam.

In the men's section, legend Djokovic almost got ousted by USA's Nishesh Basavareddy, who clinched the first set, in a four-setter marathon match. Djokovic took his time to warm up, but looked his own in the second and fourth set, to win the match 4-6,6-3,6-4,6-2. Defending champion Jannik Sinner also started the Australian Open 2025 with a scratchy performance against Nicolas Jarry, winning the match 7-6,7-6,6-1. Seeded third Carlos Alcaraz looked in good touch from the get-go, winning comfortably over Alexander Shevchenko.

In the women's singles section, Iga Swiatek achieved a comfortable straight set 3-6,4-6 victory over Katerina Siniakova. The third seed Coco Gauff also advanced into the second round beating Sofia Kenin by 6-3,6-3. ‘Marvel Fan’ Coco Gauff Explains Her Super Hero Inspired Outfit for Australian Open 2025, Narrates Balance Between Difficulties and Fashion For Her Costume (Watch Video).

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2025 Day 2

In the first major upset of the Australian Open 2025, Stefanos Tsitsipasgot knocked out in the first round, losing to Alex Michelsen in a four-set match 5-7,3-6,6-2,4-6.

2019 and 2021 Australian Open Women's winner Naomi Osaka moved to the second round beating Caroline Garcia 6-3,3-6,6-3.

Seventh-seed Jessica Pegula got a comfortable victory over Maya Joint, taking the match 3-6,0-6.

Former world number three and Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov retired mid-match after suffering a hip injury.

Apart from the ongoing men's and women's singles round-one matches, Day Three will also see doubles first-round games kick off. India's Rohan Bopanna will partner with Nicolas Barrientos and take on the team of Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez.

