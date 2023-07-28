New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The AAP on Friday slammed the Delhi Police and the Lieutenant Governor over the murders of two women in the national capital in a span of 24 hours.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while citing the "merciless murders" urged the LG and the Union Home minister to direct the police to be more active in the city.

"Another daughter in Delhi was brutally murdered. Its very sad. Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It's requested to LG and Home minister to get the police activated a little more...Safety of Delhi's daughters and people is very important," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by a man known to her in Dwarka on Thursday evening.

Similarly, a woman in her twenties was allegedly killed by a man known to her in the Malviya Nagar area on Friday over her refusal to marry him.

"It is the responsibility of the LG to provide security to women by making Delhi crime-free, but he is not doing anything," alleged AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti.

He said no one should politicise such occasions but the facts should not be ignored either.

"Those who have been entrusted with the responsibility will be questioned. The responsibility to ensure a crime-free and safe environment for women in Delhi lies with the Center's representative," Bharti said.

