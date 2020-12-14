Noida (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Some members of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party on Monday alleged that they were prevented by police from carrying out demonstrations in support of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws.

However, police officials said the action was taken to ensure compliance of CrPC Section 144, which bars gathering of more than four people, and regulations imposed due to the pandemic.

The members belonged to Gautam Buddh Nagar units of AAP and SP.

AAP spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam alleged that his party's district unit president Bhupendra Jadaun was put under “house arrest” at his home in Noida.

“Jadaun was not allowed to leave his house. The party had planned a peaceful programme today to lend support to the farmers who are protesting against the Centre,” Nigam said.

Samajwadi Party local leader Raghvendra Dubey said some functionaries of the party's youth wing were not allowed by the police to go to the Noida city magistrate's office to submit a memorandum in support of the protesting farmers.

“Scores of youth workers had gathered at the office in Sector 112 but were prohibited by the police. Later, the magistrate himself reached the spot and was handed over the memorandum,” Dubey claimed.

A local police official confirmed to PTI the “house arrest” of some members of political parties in Noida, while a senior officer said they were not placed under “house arrest” but “convinced into not staging demonstrations”.

When contacted around 8.45 pm, the media cell of Noida Police said it was not aware of any such development and would respond once it had any details.

Scores of farmers are staging a protest at the Chilla border and at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, demanding that the Centre repeal the three new farm laws.

