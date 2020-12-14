Murshidabad, December 14: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was beaten up by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during a party procession in Kandi area of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The incident took place on December 11. The BSF personnel has been identified as Biswajit Sahani.

According to reports, a written complaint has been filed at Kandi Police Station. The video of the incident is also going viral. In the video, it could be seen that a group of people were thrashing the paramilitary soldier. TMC, BJP Workers Clash in North 24 Parganas Amid Rising Politician Tensions in West Bengal.

Video of the Incident:

TMC workers allegedly beat up BSF jawan. BJP hits out at TMC. Listen in to what TMC’s Apurba Sarkar told TIMES NOW on the subject. Disclaimer: Video not verified. pic.twitter.com/uZHqblhqOm — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 14, 2020

Sahani was posted with the 169 Battalion at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF personnel had returned home riding his motorcycle. As per the report by Times Now, the altercation between TMC workers turned violent after Sahani tried to overtake ongoing party rally. West Bengal: BJP Workers Taking Out Rally in Support of Farm Bills Attacked by Alleged TMC Supporters in Bardhaman (Watch Video).

The BSF personnel is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The BSF in a statement said, "The jawan was on leave since last few months and was residing at his residence. He was not performing any official duty when the incident took place."

An apology has been issued by a TMC leader for this issue. However, the party high command has not issued any statement over the incident. No arrests have neen made till now. The Congress lashed out at the ruling TMC government and called it a “jungleraj”.

