New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday slammed the BJP and its leader Amit Shah over his remark on BR Ambedkar in the Parliament, staging protests in all 70 Assembly constituencies across the city.

The party's candidate from Jangpura, Manish Sisodia, in a protest, said, "Amit Shah ji, Constitution will guide this nation, not your politics of hatred; those who find Ambedkar's ideas unsettling are free to leave the country."

He charged Shah's remark revealed a "deep-seated prejudice" against Dalits, adding, the nation would never forgive him for insulting Ambedkar.

Similar denunciations were made by Gopal Rai in Babarpur, Saurabh Bharadwaj in Greater Kailash, Durgesh Pathak in Rajinder Nagar, and Kuldeep Kumar in Kondli, who all sought Shah's apology for the alleged "insult" of Ambedkar.

Rai said the AAP will continue with its struggle till Shah apologises.

Sisodia highlighted Ambedkar's contributions to education and equality, his advocacy for universal education, and his vision of a society free of caste-based discrimination.

"Dr Ambedkar's teachings ensuring education for all and dismantling caste barriers are precisely what make leaders like me champion education. If this bothers Amit Shah, it's because Dr Ambedkar's vision for equality undermines BJP's divisive politics," he charged.

Pathak said, "Insulting Ambedkar is an insult to the entire nation. Amit Shah must apologise or resign immediately."

MLA Kuldeep Kumar, speaking at a protest in Kondli, said Shah's statement reflected the RSS' "anti-Constitutional mindset."

Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak, who will be contesting from the same seat in the Assembly polls in February next year, said, "The people of this nation will not tolerate insults to Ambedkar."

Ambedkar's contributions to this country's history are "monumental" and his legacy must be respected, he added.

