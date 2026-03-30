Jehanabad (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): Arshad Imam, uncle of 2020 Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam, on Monday urged incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to call for justice in Parliament as the JD(U) chief was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Sharjeel Imam had returned to Bihar to attend the wedding of his younger brother, Muzzammil Imam, on Saturday. A Delhi court had granted him a 10-day interim bail for the purpose.

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Speaking to ANI, his uncle, Arshad Imam, said, "He had come here on a 10-day bail. There was Eid, a wedding and a reception. So, it was a joyous occasion. I would like to urge my party chief, Nitish Kumar, once again, now that he is going to Delhi, to plead for justice for our child. I am hopeful that the Indian judiciary will do justice to us."

The Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court had, on March 9, allowed Sharjeel Imam to be released on interim bail from March 20 to March 30. He was required to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount, subject to certain conditions.

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The court directed that during the interim bail period, Imam shall not contact any witness or person connected with the case, shall provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep it active, and shall not interact with the media or use social media. He has also been directed to meet only family members and remain at his residence or the venues of the marriage ceremonies.

Sharjeel, who describes himself as a "political prisoner and student activist", has remained in continuous judicial custody for nearly six years. He was pursuing a PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the time of his arrest.

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and 16 others were arrested in January 2020 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case.

The riots that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left over 50 people dead and more than 700 injured. According to the Delhi Police, the riots were the result of a "pre-planned and well-designed" conspiracy in the background of protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)