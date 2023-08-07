New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's suspended MP's, Sanjay Singh and Sushil Kumar Rinku on Monday protested in the premises of the parliament seeking discussion on Manipur violence.

The two MPs were seen holding boards that read, "The Prime Minister should break his silence on Manipur in the parliament", and the other board read, "India stands with Manipur".

Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha in July for the remainder of the session for “repeatedly violating” the directions of the chair.

Additionally, on Thursday, AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for throwing papers at the chair.

Rinku, who is MP from Jalandhar, was suspended after the House passed the bill for control of services in Delhi. Rinku is the only member of Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion for Rinku’s suspension.

The Speaker put the motion moved by the minister before the House and announced that Rinku had been suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session. He said the member had acted against the dignity and decorum of the House.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.

Significantly, the MPs of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation have been demanding elaborate discussion and statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur ethnic violence that hit the state on May 3.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon today amid sloganeering by opposition members.

The House took up Question Hour after it met for the day. Opposition members were protesting over their demands related to the Manipur situation and early discussion on the motion of no-confidence against the government.

Speaker Om Bila asked if opposition members do not want the House to run.

"The House is not meant for sloganeering. It is for discussion and debate," Lok Sabha Speaker said.

In addition, earlier today, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament on March 24 this year, has been reinstated as MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The Gujarat High Court had declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark. (ANI)

