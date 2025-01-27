New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 today.

Speaking ahead of the release, Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP's candidate from the Greater Kailash constituency, that the party manifesto emphasises electricity, water, education, health, women empowerment, the welfare of the poor, called it the 'voice of the people'.

"This government has always worked for the common people of Delhi. AAP's manifesto focuses on basic needs like electricity, water, education, health, women empowerment, the welfare of the poor, and services for the middle class. You can see the voice of the people in AAP's manifesto."

Bhardwaj added, "The Party's manifesto from 10 years ago was opposed by BJP for 10 years. Today, the BJP says that their manifesto is the same as Arvind Kejriwal's. This is a huge victory. I think people know that AAP does what it says. So, people say that it is not 'Arvind Kejriwal ka manifesto' but 'Arvind Kejriwal ki guarantee."

Meanwhile, a BJP candidate from the Moti Nagar constituency, Harish Khurana, criticized AAP over unfulfilled promises from its previous manifestos.

"They should tell the truth about the manifestos they released in the last 10 years. They had said that Yamuna would be cleaned, what happened to that promise? Delhi has become the most polluted capital. People are not getting water...BJP is coming to power into Delhi...," he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

